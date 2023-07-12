Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s Mili Remake Announced, Koshish and Bawarchi To Also Be Remade

In a major development, Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions have announced the official Hindi remakes of three evergreen classics – Mili (1975), Koshish (1972) and Bawarchi (1972).

Loved by millions, all three films are considered masterworks of Indian cinema. While Koshish, a heartfelt story, was directed by Gulzar, Bawarchi and Mili are timeless favourites directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The filmmakers’ unique visions, down-to-earth characters and wholesome storytelling left an incredible mark on generations of audiences. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar and others gave their career-best performances in these films.

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of JAADUGAR FILMS jointly said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be setting upon this magical journey of making three of our all-time favourite movies in a new form and mould. It is a huge responsibility as Koshish, Bawarchi and Mili are celebrated in India and across the globe which have been made by the legendary Gulzar Saab and Hrishi da who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come. These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness; to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavour to put our best to live upto the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films which will touch the audiences hearts far and wide.”

Sameer Raj Sippy also expressed, “I feel movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why I think it’s time we take classic stories and bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook. And that’s the intention behind revisiting Bawarchi, Mili and Koshish. Coming from a legendary family of film makers, and being inspired by the family business, I now want to continue this legacy that has been handed down by my grandfather, Shri N. C. Sippy, my uncle Romu Sippy and my father Raj Sippy."

The cast and crew of the remakes have not been announced so far.