Amitabh Bachchan never fails to shower his son Abhishek with some compliments. On Saturday too, Big B shared a short reel on Instagram which depicted Abhishek and his achievements over the years. The superstar posted the video with a heartwarming caption that read, “My son, my pride, so so proud of your achievements. Silently, without any noise, you made the loudest noise."

The short video compilation shared by Amitabh Bachchan starts with a winning moment from an awards night where Abhishek Bachchan was honoured for his performance. While he was being congratulated by some colleagues from the industry, he hugs his father and walks with him to the stage. Next, the reel cuts to a scene from Sarkar, one of the movies which featured Amitabh and Abhishek together. The reel ends with an elaborate mention of Abhishek’s interest in the field of sports and his association with the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.

Several internet users reacted to Amitabh’s post, calling Abhishek Bachchan an “underrated actor." “I love his work so much, he is really a fine actor," a user wrote.

On Friday also, Amitabh Bachchan shared an appreciation post for Abhishek Bachchan’s recent recognition at a sports award function. Sharing a few pictures of Abhishek posing with his trophies, the proud father wrote, “YEEEAAAAHHHHHHH, Abhishek ! my pride. Filmfare Best Actor - DASVI, Jaipur Pink Panthers, which you own, win the Championship League in Kabaddi and now JPP wins the Virat Kohli Foundation Sports Honours trophy versus other league teams of football and cricket!" Abhishek Bachchan also replied to his post, saying, “Thank you, Pa. Love you," followed by a heart emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers and is co-owner of Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran actor appeared in a number of films last year, including Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Uunchai, and Goodbye. He will next be seen in a cameo in the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: Part 1, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20, 2023. In addition, he is working on the highly anticipated Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

