Amitabh Bachchan 'Nearly Died' On Shahenshah Sets, Was Told Won't Be Able To Act; Director Reveals

Amitabh Bachchan’s 1998 film Shahenshah remains one of the most talked about projects in the superstar’s repertoire. The film’s director, Tinnu Anand recently recalled how the superstar fell ill during the Mysore shooting schedule and was then diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a neuromuscular disease. Not only this, but Big B was also told by the doctors that he may never be able to act again.

Talking to Radio Nasha, Tinnu said, “When I reached Mysore, I was told that he’s got injured and he’s been taken to Bangalore for a checkup and he has asked you to come to Bangalore. So I reached there and I was told to wait in the hotel where I will meet Amitabh. And then finally, when he arrived, he knew the kind of jittery person I was. He said, ‘just sit down, please, before you fall.’ I’ve got bad news for you.'"

“He asked me to cancel my schedule as he has got something called Myasthenia Gravis, which is a disease of the muscles. He said, ‘During the shoot when I was taking a sip of water, it got stuck in my throat. The message to my brain did not go that I have to swallow it, so it got stuck. I nearly died, suffocating on it.’ He explained that he has been asked to go to Bombay for a checkup and complete rest. He said the doctors had warned him that I might never be able to work again.’ I collapsed, I think he called an ambulance," the director added.

Tinnu said that a journalist had then published an article claiming that Amitabh had told him that he was giving up on acting. After this, creditors approached the director asking him to return their money. Tinnu further revealed that they had also begun looking for Amitabh’s replacement.

However, the situation was resolved after Amitabh Bachchan’s brother, Ajitabh Bachchan assured Tinnu that the actor would complete his pending films after he returned to India post his treatment abroad.