Amitabh Bachchan Oozes Style In His New Selfie, Fans Say, 'This Swag Cannot Be Copied By Anyone'

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor sui generis who has been delivering memorable performances even today in the form of Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai. But apart from being a legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also a regular on social media and he rarely misses out on his online musings for his fans. Whether it’s his blog or personal timeline, one would always find something or the other to keep you scrolling.

Following that trajectory, on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie. The veteran actor can be seen in a quirky red jacket and headscarf looking straight into the camera with a subtle smile. He wrote in the caption, “A bit saddened that one is over…Off to..well…don’t know".

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “It is said “Until you step into the unknown, you don’t know what you’re made of.”I love how you continue discovering at every step of the journey." Another one commented, “This swag cannot be copied by anyone. OG. Bachchan sir❣️❣️❣️🔥" Someone else said,"Koi bhi look ho AAP achha lagta hai🔥🔥🔥" A fan stated, “Wishing you good health and happiness ❤️". Another one said, “Love you Sir!!"

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While it took some time for the megastar to recover fully, the actor had reportedly resumed shooting and was doing better. Besides Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake. Speaking of Project K, the fantasy will be Nag Ashwin’s directorial and it’s touted to be one of India’s most expensive films. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 January 2024.