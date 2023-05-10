Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Project K Postponed; Here's What We Know

Amitabh Bachchan is adopting a cautious and steady approach towards his professional commitments. The actor sustained injuries to his rib and toe during the shooting of Prabhas’s highly anticipated project, Project K. After his recovery, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed work; however, he is proceeding with his shooting schedule at a slower pace.

Following the megastar’s injury on the set of Nag Ashwin’s futuristic drama, Project K, his recovery process has been slow. According to reports, as Big B patiently awaits complete healing, the shooting of the film has been indefinitely postponed.

A source close to the project in Hyderabad told The Times of India, “It is still not clear how long it would take Bachchan saab to resume normal shooting, and the director (Nag Ashwin) and producers (Vyjayanthi Movies are in no hurry. They are putting no pressure on Bachchan saab to resume shooting. They will wait for as long as it takes. But it is unlikely now that Project K will make its January 2024 release date.”

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the details of the incident that occurred on the sets of Project K. Describing the accident, he shared, “And it needs to be told, not be held. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled the shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home (sic)."

top videos

The film was initially slated for an early 2024 theatrical release. It has also been reported that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, co-stars in the film, have adjusted their schedules while awaiting Amitabh’s recovery.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here