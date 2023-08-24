Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan And Priyanka Chopra Congratulate ISRO For Chandrayaan 3 Success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has created history with the triumphant success of Chandrayaan-3. They had launched the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The Vikram lander landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. The whole country is celebrating this success. Celebrities also took to their social media handle to cheer for India and congratulate ISRO on the historic feat.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a small poem on the success on micro blogging site X. “" ये चाँद उदित होकर नभ में, कुछ ताप मिटाता, हम सब का लहरा लहरा ये परचम, आज , संदेश सुनाता भारत का ; ये देश हमारा भारत है, अधिकार है विश्व के पन्नों पर , प्रथम रहा है, प्रथम रहेगा , शिवंकर, शंकर शिवशंकर ! " ~ अमिताभ बच्चन,” he wrote. Salman Khan also congratulated saying, “Congratulations to all the scientists at @isro as #Chandrayaan3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. The entire country is proud. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” Priyanka Chopra also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video. She wrote, “India on the moon. #proud. Congratulations to the brilliant minds. ISRO for making Chandrayaan-3 such a success.”

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO and wrote, “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj India aur ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon.” Kartik Aaryan also shared a photo of himself with the TV , thanked ISRO and wrote, “Our India is now on the moon. Historic moment." An excited Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “What a moment!" Hrithik Roshan wrote, “My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3’s lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon".

With this touchdown on the moon in the second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master soft-landing technology on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.