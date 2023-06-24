Amitabh Bachchan Says Many Mistook Don For Dawn Vests; Asked Why A Film Name Is About Undergarments

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a funny story on his blog about his super hit film Don’s title. He revealed that people in the market were unsure and annoyed because there was a brand called Dawn selling vests, which caused confusion with the film’s name!

The megastar wrote in his blog, “Amusingly , when the film ‘DON’ was announced with me .. many in the world of Hindi cinema were quite unaware of the word don .. what they were familiar with was a product known as DAWN .. the DAWN banyaan .. vests .. And the market was very skeptical and annoyed with the makers as to why a film title should be about undergarments. Many still are.”

A few years ago, while celebrating the 41st anniversary of Don, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that nobody liked the title. “Don was a name title that no one in the market approved of. They never understood what it meant and never felt that a name such as ‘DON’ was material for the title of a Hindi film. In fact if truth be told… for many it was quite an amusing title,” he wrote, adding, “Much later of course with the ‘Godfather’ series the word garnered enough publicity and reckoning, to be respectable enough. But till then initially it was in the realm of humour.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Don is a Bollywood classic released in 1978. It revolves around the story of a charismatic criminal named Don and the efforts to catch him. Bachchan’s dual roles as Don and Vijay are unforgettable in this gripping movie that has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

On the work front, the megastar is currently shooting for Section 84. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. He also has the official Hindi remake of the super hit Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone.