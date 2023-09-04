Amitabh Bachchan Says ‘Pita Putar Dono’ As He Greets Fans With Abhishek Bachchan Outside Jalsa; Photos

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is often called a living legend. Well, the actor has been following a tradition of meeting his fans outside his Jalsa residence every Sunday. And this Sunday it was a little different as he was seen accompanied by his son Abhishek. Both were seen waving to fans with a bright smile. The megastar himself shared the photos on his social handle and wrote, ‘Pita Putar Dono’.

Taking to his X handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “’ पिता पुत्र दोनों खड़े, काके करूँ प्रणाम , जीव दीन बाबूजी इनको, करें उन्हें साष्टांग ‘ ~ ab”. In the photos, the Piku star is seen wearing a white colour kurta and pajama with a cream colour shawl wrapped. And Abhishek is wearing a black colour bomber jacket with pants. He is smiling and waving at fans. In the comment section, fans are also seen expressing their excitement for seeing them together.

Take a look here:

T 4757 -‘ पिता पुत्र दोनों खड़े, काके करूँ प्रणाम ,जीव दीन बाबूजी इनको, करें उन्हें साष्टांग ‘~ ab pic.twitter.com/nCYeozXXZN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Ghoomer Helmed by R Balki, the film promises to be an inspiring story of a paraplegic cricketer who under the guidance of am ex-cricketer and coach battle against all odds to prove their mettle. Many praised Abhishek’s performance. Amitabh Bachchan too cheered for his son and penned an emotional note wishing him all the luck. Taking to the microblogging site X, Amitabh wrote, “T 4741 - Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to..At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful.”

Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD and he also has The Intern with Deepika Padukone.