Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Tweet Amid 'Republic of Bharat' Debate

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post on Tuesday afternoon amid the ‘Republic of Bharat’ debate. For the unversed, it is widely reported that India could be renamed as Bharat. This has come forward after the official dinner invite to the G20 Heads of State featured President Droupadi Murmu as the President of Bharat. This has sparked a political debate and many shared their thoughts on it on X, previously known as Twitter. Amid this debate, Big B shared a post in which he mentioned ‘Bharat.’

Taking to X, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, “T 4759 - 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 🚩 (T 4759 - 🇮🇳 Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🚩)." Fans took to the thread and shared their reactions.

T 4759 - 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 🚩— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2023

The G20 summit will take place between September 9 and September 10 this year. The summit is taking place in New Delhi. The President dinner will take place on September 9, at 8 pm, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. In past invites, the President has been referred to as President of India. Hence, the change to ‘President of Bharat’ has sparked a debate.

Several political leaders have expressed their thoughts on social media. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on X, “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL". But senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh opposed the demand.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor is currently hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the big screen, Amitabh has a slew of projects in the pipeline. These include Ganpath, Kalki 2898 AD, Section 84, and The Intern remake, among others.

The actor has also been making the headlines for promoting his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s movie Ghoomar. The actor gave multiple shoutouts to the actor and the film.