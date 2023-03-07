Amitabh Bachchan, who was shooting for his much-awaited film Project K, was badly injured on the film sets. The veteran suffered an injury to his rib cage while shooting for the film in Hyderabad last week. Before returning to Mumbai, he was treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. As he is on his road to recovery and on bed rest for some time, the actor shared a health update.

He took to his Twitter handle and expressed gratitude to his fans and well wishers checking up on him. He tweeted, “T 4575 - gratitude and love ever .. for your concern and wishes." (sic) He added, “T 4576 - your prayers are the cure." In another tweeted, he extended Holi wishes to his fans.

T 4577 - I rest and improve with your prayers— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

T 4575 - gratitude and love ever .. for your concern and wishes— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

T 4578 - होली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ❤️— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

The actor opened up about his accident and said that he would take weeks to recover. In a blog post, he shared that his rib cartilage had ‘popped’ on set while he filmed an action shot. He revealed that he is ‘mobile a bit for essential activities’ but ‘otherwise resting.’

Amitabh wrote: “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest been advocated. Yes painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain."

“So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs," Amitabh Bachchan continued, “I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around."

On a closing note he wrote, “It shall be difficult or let me say I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So do not come and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming. All else is well."

