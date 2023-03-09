Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan injured himself during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K. The actor had shared his health update through his blog. While the legendary actor is recuperating from his rib cage injury, he is also on a philosophical trip about defeat, body mechanism and peace as ascertained from his latest blog post.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan penned an update that read, “One can sit back and lament lost opportunity .. or get up, retrieve it and beat it ..Yes .. defeat loss suffering is painful .. but the body mechanism heals as rapidly as it injures .. get up , get going , and get it … no philosophy here .. no grand proclamations of adamant bravery .. or the incline to demonstrate line of work for praise and will .. those for whom work brings fresh start , shall ever do , in the interests of the self .. teach yourself a lesson .. doing it to reflect in teaching to others is a fake .. a falsehood that needs to be abandoned .. it is my body , my mind , my will , my desire ..”

Further mulling over the limitations of physicality, Amitabh Bachchan shared, “For this once the ‘me’ is deliverance .. selfish to thyself .. deservedly and in compliance with what you will decide .. not any other .. the ‘other’ is after all just another ‘other’ ..Your own limits of physicality .. limits of your cerebrum .. shall ever remain as the build on birth .. what we treat it to, is the condition that we build for ourselves .. indulge in the unwanted and be prepared for the dive .. indulge in the wanted and be prepared for the dive to swim out ..Tough ..But there for us all ..(sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed that he hasn’t been at peace and that he is aware of his shortcomings. He continued, “I have known not peace .. there be some shortcomings within , some without .. but I have determined myself to rid me of both .. shortcomings .. in both .. for I have not known peace and quiet ..proclamations are worthless .. proclaim and be defeated because they were not fulfilled , is a head down embarrassment …say yes .. but to thyself .. do yes , but for thyself .. repair yes , but for thyself .. for when the ‘thy’ thrives, so does the rest ..”

The Uunchai actor finally concluded his post by writing, “Life is but a pierced arrow ..a disturbed mind .. a quivering , shuddering , trembling bod .. this be the truth .. does it deserve the need to bring it to proof .. its is pain pain pain ever .. pull the arrow out first from the body .. who did pull the bow to work the arrow , why did he do it , these are questions to be dealt with later .. take the arrow out first ..”

Last year, the makers of Project K unveiled Amitabh Bachchan’s first looks from the film. The post was called Amitabh Bachchan a “powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades.” The caption of the tweet read: “Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us.” The tweet was signed off by “Team Project K.”

