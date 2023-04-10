Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Thoughts On Quitting Drinking And Smoking, 'It Is A Personal Choice And Demeanor'

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While it took some for the megastar to recover fully, the actor will go back on the sets very soon. In the meantime, Amitabh Bachchan recalled his journey of quitting alcohol and smoking along with his thoughts on these habits.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan penned, “When in job in the City of Joy, the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase ‘social drinking’ .. I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate ..is a personal choice and demeanour .. yes I do not .. but why the announce of it."

Shelling out tips to quit smoking, Amitabh Bachchan added, “As is the case with the cigarette ..in abundance in the years of free, and the sudden and immediate resolve to leave it .. and the way to leave is really quite simple .. chuck that glass of the intoxicant , while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggi’ on your lips at the same time and .. sayonara .. the very best way to be in riddance .. not some part time exigencies to stop the use .. its the removal of the cancer at once .. done at the rush of a stroke .. the more the dwindling , the greater the undesired habit of remaining.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake. Speaking of Project K, the fantasy will be a Nag Ashwin’s directorial and it’s touted to be one of India’s most expensive films. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 January 2024.

