Amitabh Bachchan Walks Barefoot, Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Ahead of Abhishek's Ghoomer Release

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted making his way to Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday to offer his prayers. The actor was spotted headed into the temple premise barefoot and dressed in an all-white ensemble. Amitabh’s visit to the temple comes just a day ahead of his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film releases. Abhishek will be seen in Ghoomer, playing the role of a coach, in this weekend’s release.

In a video surfaced online, Amitabh Bachchan was seen surrounded by his security team as he offered his prayers to the diety residing at the temple. The video of making his way to the temple and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha have now gone viral.

Amitabh has been in the news for being a cheerleader to Abhishek. The actor recently watched Ghoomer and confessed that he was moved to tears by the performance and movie. “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

“The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through," he added, praising director R Balki.

Meanwhile, Amitabh recently returned on the small screen with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.