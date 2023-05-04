Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday Moment Outside Jalsa Is Pure Love

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo from his special meet and greet session with his fans. The megastar, every Sunday, meets fans outside his Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai. However, the weekly ritual was temporarily discontinued due to an injury caused to the megastar. Sharing a photo in which he can be seen greeting a sea of fans with folded hands, the actor expressed love and gratitude for all the support. Despite being a part of the Indian film industry for over five decades, the veteran actor’s fanbase remains as dedicated as ever.

“’Sunday by the Gates’ from 1982, each Sunday without fail, the love the affection and .. my emotion, my gratitude dear ones for giving me reason,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the captions.

It seems Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Sunday meet picture has garnered appreciation and admiration on social media. Reacting to the picture, a user commented “Shahenshah," a reference to his iconic movie by the same name. Another fan declared him as the “best actor in the world." A third fan appreciated his famous dialogue from Agneepath, “Ye duniya bohot bigdi hui hai," (This world is too messed up). Meanwhile, another fan labelled Amitabh Bachchan as a “national treasure.” Clearly, the megastar continues to be loved and respected by his fans.

Earlier in March, Amitabh Bachchan had cancelled his Sunday ritual due to an injury on the sets of Project K. Big B decided to surprise his fans by resuming his meet-and-greet ritual later that month as his fans continued to visit him and check on his recovery. Sharing the experience on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love and support.

Additionally, he also shared a health update and wrote, “The injuries heal slowly and today hope the effort is enough to climb the board and wave to the well-wishers at the GATE, being away from them that have such sincerity with them is not approved in any manner, the life and the breath of the well-wisher is supreme, they live so I live.”

Other than his upcoming film Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan is also set to appear in several other projects. These include Section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff among others.

