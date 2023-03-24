Amitabh Bachchan is an actor sui generis who has been delivering memorable performances even today in the form of Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai. But apart from being a legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also a doting and proud father to actor Abhishek Bachchan. Big B never fails to express his pride and happiness over the Dasvi actor’s achievements. His latest social media posts are proof.

On Thursday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to pen a short note for Abhishek. He wrote, “T 4596 - Abhishek ! my pride. Filmfare Best Actor - ‘DASVI’ .. Jaipur Pink Panthers , which you own, wins Championship League in Kabaddi ..And .. now JPP wins the Virat Kohli Foundation Sports Honours trophy versus other league teams of Football and Cricket !2022-2023."

T 4596 - Abhishek ! my pride FilmFare Best Actor - 'DASVI' .. Jaipur Pink Panthers , which you own, wins Championship League in Kabaddi .. And .. now JPP wins the Virat Kohli Foundation Sports Honours trophy versus other league teams of Football and Cricket !2022-2023 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2023

In a different tweet, Amitabh Bachchan dropped some pictures of Abhishek in a suave black suit and tie dye hoodie where he can be seen holding and posing with his trophies. The actor captioned this one with, “T 4596 - YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHHH !ABHISHEK MY PRIDE .. LOVE YOU !!".

T 4596 - YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHHH !ABHISHEK MY PRIDE .. LOVE YOU !! pic.twitter.com/dzYWLrPq9T— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2023

Meanwhile, netizens were equally joyous with Abhishek Bachchan’s achievements. One of them wrote, “Congrats @juniorbachchan Sir. You Are The Best Actor In The World Right Now. ." Another one commented, “Yessssss. What a proud moment for the family and the Extended Family ❤️!" Someone else tweeted out, “Heartiest congratulations @juniorbachchan ,A Proud moment for the #BachchanLovers Baaaaadumbaaaaaa." A fan said, “Moment of pride for us all The ️ family❤❤❤ ….Badumbaa moment…Party to banti hai."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of crime-thriller Breathe; Into The Shadows as well as slice-of-life social drama Dasvi starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Now the actor will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. Abhishek Bachchan also has Ghoomer in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here