Amitabh Bachchan 'WARNS' Fans Not To Visit His Jalsa Residence; Here's Why

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 14:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Project K.

Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside his Jalsa residence in Mumbai every Sunday. The tradition has been going on for years now.

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans gather outside his Jalsa residence in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Even Big B steps out of his house and waves and greets fans. This tradition has been going on for years now. However, Senior Bachchan has now given a ‘warning in advance’ to his fans asking them not to turn up at Jalsa this evening (May 7).

Amitabh Bachchan shared the same via his blog recently and revealed that he has other professional commitments. Though the actor mentioned that he is scheduled to return home by 5:45, there might be some delay too.

“The human speaks and thinks with speed now .. the expression and the brevity of the express .. the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is .. take or leave .. and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going," Big B wrote.

“Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away," the veteran actor added.

It was just last week that Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from his fan meet outside Jalsa. “’Sunday by the Gates’ from 1982, each Sunday without fail, the love the affection and .. my emotion, my gratitude dear ones for giving me reason,” he wrote in the captions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff in his pipeline.

