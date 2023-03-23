In a world where virtues like honesty and compassion are fast losing their place, some isolated incidents, no matter how small they seem, restore our faith in humanity. A similar heartwarming incident recently took place in Mumbai’s Dadar railway station, where a 62-year-old coolie’s blatant honesty is winning hearts all over. It was through Dadar railway station porter Dashrat Daund’s pure honesty that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s make-up artist Deepak Dutta Sawant got back his Rs 1.4 lakh phone that he thought he had lost forever.

Sawant was far away from Mumbai, halfway to Amritsar on a train when he realised he did not have his phone with him. He called up his number from a different phone and introduced himself as Amitabh Bachchan’s make-up artist. The phone was with the police and the police had a heartwarming tale to narrate to him.

Instead of attempting to keep the expensive phone that Dashrat discovered lying in the station’s seating area, he immediately gave it to the Government Railway Police (GRP). According to a report in the Times of India, Dashrat said that he did not know how to use an expensive gadget and never kept someone else’s belongings with himself anyway.

He said that when he found the phone, he asked all the nearby passengers if it belonged to them but they denied it. It was then that he decided to hand the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 to the police. Dashrat went home and fell asleep after giving the phone to the police. A little while later, he received a call from the police. The department and Sawant were gushing with gratitude for the elderly coolie once the cops found the owner of the phone.

Deepak Sawant said that he had absent-mindedly left behind the phone at the station and boarded a train to Amritsar.

The phone was ultimately handed over to Deepak’s son Dhanveer. Reportedly, Dhanveer rewarded Dashrat with an amount of Rs 1,000 for his honesty.

