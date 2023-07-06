Amruta Subhash Says Anurag Kashyap Asked Her Period Dates During Sacred Games 2: 'My 1st Sex Scene...'

Amruta Subhash opened up about filming her first sex scene. The actress, who has been the talk of the town since Lust Stories 2, revealed that her first sex scene was for the series Sacred Games 2 which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. She revealed that the filmmaker had asked her about her period dates before they shot the sex scene. She explained that he wanted to know for the team did not want to schedule a sex scene to shoot around her period dates.

“I did my first sex scene with Anurag in Sacred Games 2. There was no question about being a man or a woman. He was extremely sensitive. He called the direction team. He was the one who asked me the question, what are your period dates, so they don’t schedule the sex scenes around that. ‘You will do it during your periods?’ He asked that’” she said in a chat with Netflix India.

She added that sensitivity shouldn’t be defined by someone’s gender. “This is beyond being a male or a female. He was so sensitive,” she insisted.

Amruta was seen in Konkana Sensharma’s film, The Mirror, in Lust Stories 2. Sharing the screen with Tillotama Shome, Amruta had everyone talking about her performance. The actress played a house help who used the house she was working to spend some intimate time with her husband. While the house owner, played by Tillotama, was shocked to see their intimate act at first, she turned into a silent spectator to the act.

Speaking with News18 about the popularity of The Mirror, Kpnkana said it’s the novelty of the plot that has made The Mirror resonate with so many audiences across demographics. “I enjoy things that I haven’t seen before, things that are under-represented and under-explored. Those are things that are exciting to watch for me. And that’s something I tried doing with The Mirror too, showcasing things that we haven’t really dealt with and things that are slightly dangerous,” she said.