Sexy! Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Very Racy Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Amy Jackson confidently showed off her toned frame donning a sexy bikini in new Instagram post shared on Monday from an exotic getaway to Oklahoma in the US. Amy, who recently made a surprise visit to India with her partner, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, was seen chilling outside a bar in an ultra-hot outfit.

Amy flaunted her slim physique in the sexy two-piece, and sported long, black locks that effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders. The actress completed her look with ankle-length boots. Sharing the sexy video, Amy wrote, “Sweet like cherry cola, Oklahoma."

Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl, formally known as Ed Westwick, was recently in India. The international actor was here to show his support to Amy’s new film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.

For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. After months of speculations, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards UK together in London in 2022. The couple often shares photos with each other on their respective social media handles. In June, Amy marked Ed’s birthday with a special post.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life - I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you," Amy wrote in a loving birthday note for Ed Westwick.