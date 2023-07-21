Sexy! Amy Jackson Goes Bold In See-Through Outfit, Gets Cosy With BF Ed Westwick, Video Goes Viral

Amy Jackson is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video. Amy Jackson, who is best known for her daring fashion statements, has once again set tongues wagging as she sported a bold see-through outfit on her recent outing with her boyfriend, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick.

Amy was exiting a fancy restaurant along with Ed when the paparazzi spotted the lovebirds. Amy was all smile as she got photographed with her boyfriend. She even gave him a tight hug while posing for the paps. However, what grabbed netizens’ attention was Amy’s bold black dress. Needless to say, the actress looked ultra-glamorous.

Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl, formally known as Ed Westwick, is currently in India. The international actor is here to show his support to Amy’s new film. It is said that Amy is in India for her upcoming film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. While more details are awaited, the paparazzi spotted Ed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. After months of speculations, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards together in London in 2022. The couple often shares photos with each other on their respective social media handles. Last month, Amy marked Ed’s birthday with a special post.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life - I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you," Amy wrote in a loving birthday note for Ed Westwick.