Amy Jackson Kisses Boyfriend Ed Westwick At Gateway Of India; Romantic Photo Goes Viral

Amy Jackson is currently in India with her boyfriend Ed Westwick. The couple has been continuously updating about their trip through pictures. Both recently took to their Instagram handles and shared a photo in which they were seen sharing a kiss in front of the iconic Gateway of India. In no time, the photos went viral and fans were seen reacting to it.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ed Westwick shared a bunch of pictures. Amy Jackson accompanied him for the day as they both kissed in front of the Gateway of India. In another picture, Ed was seen busy scrolling through his phone. Ed captioned the post with a short and sweet note, and wrote: “Gateway 2 India." Amy reacted to the post and commented with a red heart emoticon. Amy also shared a series of pictures on her handle and wrote, “Namaste ya lil tinker.” She also posted a small video of the food served for breakfast on her Instagram. Reacting to the post, Ed commented back, “Bloody tinker tots everywhere.”

Ed Westwick is in India to show his support to Amy’s new film. It is said that Amy is in India for her upcoming film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. After months of speculations, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards together in London in 2022. The couple often shares photos with each other on their respective social media handles. Last month, Amy marked Ed’s birthday with a special post.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life - I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you," Amy wrote in a loving birthday note for Ed Westwick.