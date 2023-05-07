Amyra Dastur Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMYRA DASTUR: Amyra Dastur turns 30 today, May 7. The beautiful actress has played versatile roles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, impressing audiences with her performances. Her onscreen presence is truly a delight to see. Not only that, but she’s also a fashion icon for the millennial generation, constantly giving fashion goals.

With an impressive 3.1 million followers on Instagram, Amyra Dastur is always keen on doing challenging roles. She started her career as a model in commercials and made her acting debut with the movie Issaq opposite Prateik Babbar in 2013. On her special day, let’s take a look at her latest and upcoming movies, as well as web series.

Latest and Upcoming Projects

Influencer Life - A short film

The talented actress has also made a mark in the digital space. In 2023, she starred in the short film Influencer Life which explored the world of social media influencers and their struggles. Amyra Dastur’s work in the film shows her versatility as an actress and her willingness to take on projects that redefine the norms of showbiz. Bagheera

Amyra Dastur’s performance in Tamil film, Bagheera, has been noted for its depth and authenticity. The movie stars Prabhu Deva in the lead role, alongside Amyra. Bagheera is a psychological romantic thriller, and Amyra has performed some intense action scenes for the film. She was successful in showcasing the character’s struggles and triumphs onscreen. Furteela

Amyra Dastur is all set to make her Punjabi film debut with Furteela. It has been directed by Amar Hundal and also stars Jassie Gill. With her talent and dedication, she’s sure to deliver a power-packed performance in this upcoming Punjabi film.

In the past few years, Amyra Dastur has managed to woo the audience by playing impactful roles in movies/series such as Jogi, Koi Jaane Na, Tandav, Made In China, Prassthanam, Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajma Chawal and The Trip.

As the actress continues to explore different avenues in the entertainment industry, it will be exciting to see what new projects she takes on in the future! We wish you a very happy birthday, Amyra Dastur. Rise and shine!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here