Gulzar, has left an indelible mark in the hearts of music lovers with his unparalleled contribution to the film industry. His musical compositions are a treat for the ears, ruling our hearts still today. Apart from songs, Gulzar’s relationship with Bollywood actress Raakhee also hogged the limelight in the 1970s. Although the couple who were head over heels for each other tied the knot in 1973, their marital life did not last long. The talented actress separated from Gulzar in 1974. What triggered their parting of ways was an incident that involved actress Suchitra Sen and actor Sanjeev Kumar.

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Gulzar was shooting for the 1975 romantic drama Aandhi at that time in the snowy landscapes of Kashmir. Raakhee also accompanied Gulzar for the shoot. After the shoot for the day, the cast and crew members of Aandhi arranged a get-together at night. Both Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar were also present. Sanjeev was apparently too drunk and when Suchitra tried to retire for the night he stopped her.

Reportedly, the Sholay actor caught Suchitra’s hand and refused to let her go even when the actress wanted to go to her room. Sanjeev Kumar’s action enraged the actress. That’s when Gulzar intervened to pacify her. He accompanied Suchitra Sen to her room in the hotel.

After the incident Rakhee confronted Gulzar as she suspected an affair brewing between her husband and Suchitra Sen, according to reports. Rakhee had gone to meet Gulzar to seek his permission about signing her next film. Although Gulzar tried to make his wife understand that it was not the case, Raakhee continued to accuse her husband of a relationship and shouting at him. In a fit of rage Gulzar allegedly slapped Raakhee in the presence of the staff members at the hotel, who by then had gathered at the premises, following the commotion.

Reports claim that Rakhee was heartbroken after the incident. Initially, Both Rakhee and Gulzar had agreed that after the marriage she would stop working in films. However, after the fateful incident, Raakhee made up her mind to defy Gulzar and decided to sign up for films. In 1974 both Gulzar and Raakhee got divorced.

She signed many films after her divorce. Raakhee started a new chapter in her life with the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here