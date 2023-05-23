Anand Ahuja Drops A Cute Pic Of Mommy Sonam Kapoor Holding Son Vayu Close As They Walk In Park

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are completely enjoying their parenthood phase. The couple often drops cute pictures of their little munchkin Vayu on social media which grabs a lot of attention. On Monday once again Anand melted hearts across social media when he shared a photo of Sonam and their son, Vayu, enjoying a serene walk in the park. The endearing image captures a candid moment as Sonam lovingly holds Vayu close to her.

In the snapshot, Sonam Kapoor is seen donning a casual yet chic ensemble, perfectly suited for a stroll. Clad in a black t-shirt paired with checkered pants and a matching overcoat while baby Vayu was seen sporting a black and white striped cap. His face is not visible The mother-son duo looked stylish. Anand shared the picture with the caption, “#EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents The picturesque park setting adds an extra layer of charm to the photograph. Sonam also reacted to the picture and wrote, “he’s the sweetest’. Sunita Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

The post quickly garnered a flood of adoring comments from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities, all captivated by the undeniable warmth and affection emanating from the photograph.

Sonam grabbed attention when she lost her pregnancy weight in just three months. She was back in shape but recently she spoke about her post-pregnancy weight and breastfeeding. She also revealed that she’s not trying to lose her pregnancy weight by dieting. While speaking to Grazia India, the actress said, “I’m not back to what I used to be and I’m not even pushing myself – I’m still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you’re doing that. I’m not on any crazy diet, I’m exercising – I exercised through my pregnancy – and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I’m going to continue doing that and not check the scales."

On the work front, Sonam will be soon seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look was revealed recently.