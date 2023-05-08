Anand Ahuja Reminisces Courtship Period With Sonam Kapoor; Says ‘We Spoke For Hours…’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. The couple are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and their social media posts speak volumes about their relationship and love for each other. Anand shared a bundle of happy photos with his wife and also penned a heartfelt note where he revisited their 7-year-long relationship.

Anand wrote, “Soulmates…… somewhere between ages 3 and 30, I questioned the idea of soulmates; and then, through a series of hilarious events involving our lovely friends and family; sneakers and Snapchat, we started talking. We spoke for hours at a time for months before meeting for a walk in Hyde Park in London. On that day, 7 years ago to the day today, I told you that we will have a home and a family together. Everyday I’m grateful that I was blessed to be put together with my soulmate and I realize that not everyone is as lucky.”

On a closing note, he wrote, “We say #everydayphenomenal as a form of gratitude that we met each other and now that we are blessed with our baby, Vayu. Every day you bring us to our most idealistic selves - childlike wonder and endless gratitude. I love you so much it’s inexplicable. Happy Anniversary! @sonamkapoor.” Sonam on seeing the post, was quick enough to acknowledge the same and wrote, “I love you, my crazy wonderful kind husband.”

Anand also shared another unseen photo from their wedding day and wrote, “5 years ago today … made you take this #shoefie after our wedding so I could one day post it in my grid to maintain congruency w my slight OC-ness. 😅 Love You @sonamkapoor #everydayphenomenal.”

From the lovebirds being goofy together, candidly posing to bringing up Vayu, Sonam also took a trip down memory lane on their wedding anniversary and penned a heartfelt note which read, “It’s our Anniversary! Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal!

💫 #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents @anandahuja.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Blind’. According to reports, Blind, is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The movie has been shot in Glasgow.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here