Anand Ahuja Shares A Photo Of His ‘Jaan’ Sonam Kapoor Lovingly Looking At Son Vayu; Actress Reacts

Anand Ahuja took to his social media handle and shared an endearing photo of his wife Sonam Kapoor, and son Vayu. The snapshot instantly melted hearts and went viral in no time. He shared the photo to wish his wife on her birthday.

In the photo, we can see Sonam sitting on the bed as Vayu lay next to her. While the toddler looked at his mother, she smiled at him. Sonam wore a white and golden ethnic outfit. Vayu was seen in a printed kurta and pyjama. He captioned the post, “Evenings like this … ‘Um Vayu’ @sonamkapoor … You’re an angel on earth - full of kindness, empathy, knowledge and perspective. We’re so lucky to have your care & love every moment of every day. Happy Birthday, my Jaan. @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents." Reacting to the picture, Sonam wrote, “Thanks for making my birthday so special." She also commented, “Love you so so much."

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier in the day, Anand Ahuja posted a super cute picture of the actress along with her son Vayu. In the picture, Sonam can be seen holding son Vayu in her arms. Anand Ahuja captioned the post, “Mornings like this! Sonam Kapoor… Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai. In March last year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. A few months later, the couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix’s thriller AK vs AK. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s film Blind.