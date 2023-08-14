Anand Devarakonda-starrer Baby’s Sequel Story Leaked? What We Know

The Telugu film industry experienced an unexpected hit with Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby. Helmed by director Sai Rajesh Neelam, it also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin. The film made a surprising entrance into cinemas on July 14. It exceeded predictions by raking in impressive box office earnings of more than Rs 70 crore. Now, news about a sequel to Baby has taken social media by storm, creating a buzz. An intriguing storyline has emerged, involving Viraj’s son falling genuinely in love with Vaishnavi’s daughter. According to the story, Vaishnavi will marry neither Anand nor Vijay.

The sequel will then jump 20 ahead. Vaishnavi’s daughter can be seen going abroad for education. Viraj will also send his son to study abroad. He will tell his son to cheat Vaishnavi’s daughter in the name of love. What happens thereafter will form the theme of the story. Whether this story is the sequel or just created by Baby’s fans is not certain yet. No official confirmation on Baby’s sequel has been made yet.

Following Baby’s impressive success in theatres, the creators are preparing to launch it on OTT platforms too. Reports suggest that the OTT release will feature additional scenes, building on the film’s original version. While the theatrical cut ran for approximately 3 hours, the OTT version may have an even lengthier runtime. Encouraged by its fantastic reception, Baby’s makers planned to elevate the movie’s impact by adding extra scenes and a new song.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s brother, Nitish, shared a series of photos of himself and his sister recently. They were seen twinning in matching outfits at the success event of Baby. Vaishnavi looked stunning in a black saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorised with a traditional yet elegant gold statement necklace, matching earrings, and a set of gold bangles. Her makeup was glamorous, and she styled her hair in a messy bun adorned with gajra. Her brother chose a classic all-black ensemble for the occasion.

Baby is produced by SKN, under the Mass Movie Makers banner. The soundtrack and background score has been crafted by Vijay Bulganin, while MN Balreddy took charge of the cinematography.