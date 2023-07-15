Anand Devarakonda's Baby To Release On This OTT Platform Soon

Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh and featuring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in leading roles, was released in theatres worldwide on Friday. It has received positive feedback from early screenings and has also secured a streaming platform for its digital release.

The Telugu OTT platform Aha has acquired streaming rights for a significant amount. With notable performances from Harsha Chemudu, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo and other actors, Baby offers a fresh take on modern relationships.

As per reports, early trends on Friday showed audiences left with a lasting impact as the film takes an unconventional approach to its climax. Deverakonda, Chaitanya and Ashwin deliver exceptional performances that have received praise. Although the emotionally resonant second half of the film connects with the audience, the slow-paced first half could have been improved to enhance the overall impact, the reports added.

Baby also made an impressive start at the box office, grossing Rs 7.1 crore, including the revenue from Thursday’s paid premieres. This is a significant achievement for a small-scale film. Trade circles predict that the film is likely to reach the breakeven point by the weekend and may even start generating profits from Monday.

Under the production of SKN and with Vijay Bulganin as the music director, Baby presents a sophisticated depiction of contemporary relationships. With the film now released in theatres, fans have the opportunity to witness exceptional performances and engage with the thought-provoking narrative that Baby delivers.