Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby Collects Rs 71.6 Crore Worldwide In 12 Days

The recently released Telugu film Baby, featuring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, has taken the box office by storm. Despite being a small-budget movie, Baby has surpassed all expectations and garnered an impressive number of footfalls at the theatres.

Audiences have showered Baby with immense love and support, leading to strong weekday bookings and box office figures. According to reports, within just 12 days since its release on July 14, the film has minted close to Rs 71.6 crore worldwide, making it a remarkable feat for a low-budget project. Some reports have even suggested that box office performance has made Baby the highest-grossing film in the history of Telugu cinema in terms of return on investment (ROI).

Beyond its commercial success, Baby has also received critical acclaim and appreciation from industry veterans, top filmmakers and actors. The success party organised by the makers was graced by prominent personalities with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda praising the team for their exceptional work.

Directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, known for producing national award-winning films like Colour Photo and Kobbari Matta, Baby is a romantic drama. The film is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu under the banner of Mass Movie Makers, with Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles.

Latest reports suggest that Baby is set to make its digital premiere on OTT. As per reports, the film will start streaming on Aha on September 8 and other reports have also claimed that Netflix has acquired the rights for streaming as well. However, there has been no official announcement regarding this from the makers.

Anand Deverakonda, the younger brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda, has previously featured in films like Middle-Class Melodies and Pushpaka Vimanam. Despite a mixed response to his debut film Dorasaani in 2019, he was given the Best Debut Male award at Zee Cine Awards Telugu.