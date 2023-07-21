Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby Gets A Positive Start At Box Office; Check Collections

Telugu film Baby, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, was released on July 14. It is creating an impact at the box office. The small-budget movie surpassed all expectations and has made an impressive collection. According to reports, the film made a gross collection of Rs 3.79 crore on its 7th day. In the Telugu-speaking states such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film managed to make a collection of Rs 3.90 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection in these states to Rs 36.90 crore. Baby had a massive opening worldwide of Rs 6.55 crore, while making Rs 4.65 crore in Telugu-speaking states. Industry experts are predicting that Baby could potentially gross Rs 50-60 crore during its theatrical run.

Baby is a romantic drama film, written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, who previously produced the national award-winning films Colour Photo and Kobbari Matta. Baby is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN), under the banner of Mass Movie Makers. It stars Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Vijay Bulganin. Baby has captivated its audience with compelling dialogues and captivating performances by the actors. The audience had high hopes after seeing the trailer of the movie. Baby is successfully measuring up to fans’ expectations.

Anand Deverakonda, the younger brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda, has also appeared in films like Middle-Class Melodies and Pushpaka Vimanam. Anand Deverakonda made his film debut in 2019 with a periodic love story titled Dorasaani, directed by KVR Mahendra and starring Shivatmika Rajashekar. Although the film did not do well, Anand went on to receive the Best Debut Male at Zee Cine Awards Telugu.