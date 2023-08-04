Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby To Release On OTT Soon With Extended Scenes

Baby has become one of the most popular recently released Telugu films. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. It had already garnered a lot of hype before its release and after coming to theatres on July 14, the film has left an indelible mark on the audience. People are loving it for the story and the performances of the lead actors. People have been flocking to theatres to watch the film, and it is doing quite well in terms of box office collection as well. Now, there is another piece of news regarding the OTT release of the film as well.

According to reports, after the film’s fantastic performance in theatres, the makers are all set to release the film on OTT platforms as well. Reports indicate that the OTT version of the film will have some extended scenes as well. The theatrical version of the film ran for about 3 hours, and it is expected that the version that will premiere on OTT will have a longer running time. Reportedly, this version will also have a song and some extended scenes between Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya.

As per reports, the film will be airing on Aha OTT in September. It has also been reported that Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights for Baby. There have been several rumours regarding the date of the OTT release. Earlier, it was reported that the film would release in the last week of August, but now it is speculated that it will release in the first week of September. But there has been no official announcement regarding the matter by the makers.

In terms of its box office collection, Baby was made on a small budget of Rs 10 crore, but it has collected around Rs 60 crore at the box office so far.

Baby is produced by SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers. Vijay Bulganin composed the soundtrack and background score, and the cinematography has been handled by MN Balreddy.