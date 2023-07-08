Anand Deverakonda-Starrer Baby’s Trailer Promises An Intense Love Saga

The upcoming Telugu film Baby has generated excitement among the audience. It stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the main leads. Directed by Sai Rajesh, recognised for his works like Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta, this heartfelt romance guarantees an immersive plot. The recently unveiled trailer has offered a sneak peek into the captivating narrative of Baby, leaving audiences impressed by the actors’ performances and the melodious music. Baby narrates the love story between Anand and Vaishnavi, commencing from their school years. The trailer unveils the ups and downs they face, as Anand encounters setbacks and becomes an auto driver, while Vaishnavi pursues her college education.

The entry of Viraj Ashwin’s character in the film adds complexity to their relationship. As Vaishnavi’s world expands with new college friends, insecurities arise within Anand. The film’s dialogues showcase the confusion and conflicts between the two main characters. Ashwin expresses his love for Vaishnavi, intensifying his rivalry with Anand. With the trailer keeping the audience guessing about the ultimate victor in love, it entices them to watch the movie for the resolution.

The trailer effectively presents impactful dialogues that capture the essence of the characters and their emotions. The heroine’s remark, “Hey… do you think you’re Arjun Reddy or what?" aligns seamlessly with the scene, lending authenticity to the story. The dialogues convey the anguish of shattered lovers. They are likely to evoke powerful reactions from the audience, prompting moments of applause and enthusiastic responses in theatres.

Vijay Bulganin’s background score in the trailer stands out as a notable aspect, effectively complementing the visuals and enhancing the overall viewing experience. The music is expected to be an added attraction to the film, intensifying the emotional impact of key moments. Sai Rajesh’s venture into emotional storytelling appears promising. Baby’s trailer has already generated a positive buzz. It is likely that Sai Rajesh will receive well-deserved acclaim for his work on this film. With its release scheduled for July 14, anticipation is growing among fans and movie enthusiasts, who eagerly await the opportunity to witness this intense love story on the big screen.