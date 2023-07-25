Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Baby Creates New Record On 10th Day Of Release

The recently released Telugu film Baby has been receiving applause for its fantastic performances and exceptional plot. The film, helmed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. There were a lot of expectations for the film, and when it was released in theatres on July 14, it received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. People have been flocking to theatres to watch films, and they are doing quite well in terms of box office collection as well. Now, the film, which is in its second week, has broken yet another record.

Baby is having a great run at the box office, and the film has broken a record on its 10th day. According to reports, it has become the highest-grossing mid-budget film in terms of its collection on the 10th day. Reports suggest it made around Rs 3.40 crore among medium-range films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has left an indelible mark on the audience. Baby has broken the record of Rs 2.61 crore on the 10th day that was previously held by another film named Uppena amongst the mid-budget ones.

Baby is being loved a lot by the audience. The story of the film revolves around two school-going children who fell in love with each other in the school. But later, Vaishnavi goes to complete engineering, and Anand works as an auto driver unable to pass the 10th standard. She meets Viraj Ashwin in college, and then the story of the film revolves around the concept of first love.

The film is being highly liked by the audience due to its honest portrayal of the present and how love survives. Vaishnavi’s character has been receiving immense praise from the audience as well as the critics.

South Indian film superstars like Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Ravi Teja have all lauded the film and the performances of the actors.

In a recent development, it was revealed that the film would be streaming soon on Aha OTT. But looking at the success of the film, the makers might delay its digital release by a few months. There has been no official announcement made by the makers regarding its digital release.