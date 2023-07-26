Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Baby Mints Rs 62.85 Crore Worldwide In 11 Days

Sai Rajesh Neelam’s coming-of-age romantic drama Baby is currently the talk of the town. The movie hit the theatres on July 14 and surprised the audience with its impressive storytelling and catchy music. Baby has witnessed an amazing box office run since its release. It opened with great collections, and the momentum continued to grow even on the weekday with great occupancy.

Baby stars Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in significant roles is a story about two lovers — Anand and Vaishnavi — belonging to humble backgrounds. Things change when Vaishnavi joins an engineering college and gives herself a makeover.

Baby struck a chord with its young audience for showcasing a simple love story, heartbreak, and failures, making it relatable. Celebrities like Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, and Sukumar have watched the movie and congratulated the team. The audience heaped praises on Vaishnavi Chaitanya for her impeccable performance.

This romantic drama was released on more than 600 screens and performed well on weekdays too and saw terrific numbers after a week of its release. Anand Deverakonda’s Baby was made on a budget of approximately Rs 10 crore. But, now, everyone is waiting to see if the film enters the Rs 100 crore club. Well, as per its current performance at the box office, it has surpassed everyone’s expectations and hence reportedly, the movie is expected to cross Rs 100 crore.

The movie opened with Rs 4.65 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its worldwide gross collection on day one was Rs 6.55 crore. In week one, reportedly, the movie collected Rs 42 crore at the Indian box office. Even on day 11, it minted Rs 2.45 crore gross worldwide. Its box office collection now worldwide is Rs 62.85 crore gross and in the Telugu-speaking states it is Rs 54 crore gross.

Baby’s opening day collection is reportedly one of the best in Anand Deverakonda’s acting career. Baby is among the top 10 Telugu movies with the highest opening days in 2023. The estimated collection for Day 12 is Rs 2.88 crore.