Home » Movies » Anand Mahindra Reviews Citadel, Says Series Left Him 'Unmoved' But Priyanka Chopra Wins Him Over
1-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Reviews Citadel, Says Series Left Him 'Unmoved' But Priyanka Chopra Wins Him Over

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 13:10 IST

Mumbai, India

A still from Citadel.

A still from Citadel.

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra praises Priyanka Chopra in Citadel. Actress reacts.

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra shared his review of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. The Prime Video series dropped its first two episodes last weekend and it shows the Bollywood actress in a never-before-seen action avatar. Backed by Russo Brothers, the businessman took to Twitter and pointed out that the plot left him ‘unmoved’ but was mighty impressed with Priyanka and her stunt scenes.

“Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade. Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her," he tweeted.

Although Priyanka did not reply to the review, she liked the tweet in which she was praised.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is dead as per the file. However, the agent is alive but her memory is wiped out. She is forced to remember it all for it’s the details in her memory that will help her and Richard Madden’s character save the world.

News18 gave the series’ first two episodes a 3.5 rating and wrote, “Priyanka impresses with her nuanced performance. Underneath all the resolution and unyielding grit, we get to see, though rarely, Nadia’s vulnerability and emotionality. She shares a simmering and volatile sexual tension with Richard’s Mason and it is waiting to erupt anytime soon. Their chemistry is sizzling and palpable. And the makers will want you to root for them against all odds."

first published:May 03, 2023, 13:10 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 13:10 IST