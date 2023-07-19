Ananya-Aditya's Talent Management Aiming Power Couple Status Like Deepika-Ranveer, Eyeing 'Joint Endorsements'

Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur, 37 and Ananya Panday, 24, are going strong and their status isn’t “rumoured" anymore. The couple, who has, so far evaded questions on dating, were recently spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures and videos are going viral on the internet.

In the new picture that went viral on Tuesday morning, Ananya and Aditya are lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looked cute in a pink top and a white skirt, while Aditya kept it casual in a navy blue shirt.

An insider close to BollywoodLife revealed," Aditya has joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned for them to promote as a power couple as they are aware of the craze for them. On a personal level, Aditya and Ananya are very fond of each other, and the liking is very much there".

According to the insider, Ananya and Aditya have the potential to become the next power couple in Bollywood, just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and their talent management is strategising joint endorsements and several projects to enhance their market value. “This is going to be huge for them on a professional level as well," the insider added.

Speculation regarding Ananya and Aditya’s romantic relationship first made headlines after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Following this, the rumoured couple has been spotted together at several occasions. They attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together last year and even walked a ramp together last year for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added to the rumours about them.