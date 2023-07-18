CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Are Lost In Each Other's Eyes In New Photo After Leaked Private Pics
1-MIN READ

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Are Lost In Each Other's Eyes In New Photo After Leaked Private Pics

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 07:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe, where they also attended Arctic Monkeys concert.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in no mood to shy away from openly displaying their love for each other. Ananya and Aditya, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe. Now, a new photo of the lovebirds from their holiday has surfaced on the internet.

In the new picture, Ananya and Aditya are lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looks cute in a pink top and a white skirt. While Aditya keeps it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Earlier, Aditya and Ananya were spotted holding hands on their holiday. While Aditya looked dashing in casuals – black tee and black capris, Ananya stunned in a black maxi.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.

Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c
