Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Attend Amritpal Singh's Birthday Bash Separately Amid Dating Rumours

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted making their way to producer Amritpal Singh’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Saturday night. However, they were seen headed to the bash in their respective cars. For the unversed, Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating. The supposed couple was recently spotted holidaying in Europe, fuelling dating rumours.

For the star-studded party, Ananya made her way to the bash wearing an off-shoulder orange dress. She was seen busy on a call as she made her way to the party. Immediately after followed Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor looked dapper in black. He posed for a few pictures but soon got busy on his phone. They joined Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and more at the party.

Watch the video below:

Although Ananya is yet to address the dating rumours, Aditya was recently put in the spotlight and was asked about the leaked photos of the duo from their trip. The actor addressed the dating rumours and told Hindustan Times, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard." When asked about his Portugal trip, Aditya said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week."

In a recent interview, Chunky Panday was also asked about his daughter’s dating rumours with The Night Manager actor. He did not accept or reject it but shared a cryptic response hinting that the two are not lovebirds. The Housefull actor mentioned that such rumours are a part and parcel of being in the showbiz world.

“Nahi nahi… wo toh hone wala hai. (no no, this is bound to happen.) They say na you live by the soul you die by the soul. We are in the glamour profession ye sab hone wala hai (and all this will happen). Collateral damage hone wala hai. You can’t prevent it,” Chunky Panday told Bollywood Bubble.