Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur AVOID Paps But Can't Stop Blushing As They Return from Vacay; Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have finally returned to Mumbai after spending almost two-week-long holiday together in Europe. Even though Ananya and Aditya landed in Mumbai together, the rumoured lovebirds avoided posing together for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Aditya can be seen blushing as one of the photographers teases the actor about Ananya. On the other hand, Ananya shies away from being clicked as she exits the Mumbai airport.

Ananya and Aditya, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe. On Tuesday, a photo of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Ananya and Aditya are seen lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looks cute in a pink top and a white skirt. While Aditya keeps it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.