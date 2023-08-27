Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Leave Mumbai Amid Dating Rumours; Head For Another Romantic Vacay

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are headed for another vacay. On Sunday, the Dream Girl 2 star and the Aashiqui 2 actor were seen at the Mumbai airport. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating, were photographed making their way to the airport but opted to arrive separately. Aditya was seen wearing a dark blue checked shirt with a pair of grey coloured pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a backpack.

On the other hand, Ananya was seen wearing a white tank top with a pair of baggy pants. She carried a handbag and completed her look with a pair of chic sunglasses. The video of the duo heading out for their vacay has now gone viral.

Ananya has headed to her holiday with Aditya shortly after her film Dream Girl 2 released in cinemas. Headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna, the film stars Ananya as his lady love. The film has done good business at the box office so far. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to X, previously known as Twitter, and revealed, “#DreamGirl2 SHINES on Day 2… Gathers speed at metros, witnesses growth at Tier-2 centres… Eyes ₹ 41 cr [+/-] weekend, which is an EXCELLENT TOTAL, more so since #DG2 faces the fury of #Gadar2 at mass sectors… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.71 cr. #India biz. The #RakshaBandhan holiday [on Wed; 30 Aug] will give #DreamGirl2 the required push to put up a SOLID SCORE in *Week 1*."

Meanwhile, this is the second time that Ananya and Aditya are seen heading to a holiday. The rumoured couple was spotted holidaying in Europe earlier this year as well. Photos and videos of them attending concerts and heading out on dates surfaced online and had gone viral at the time. However, both the stars remain tight-lipped about their relationship.