Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Return From Their Romantic Goa Trip, Video From Airport Goes Viral; Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, rumoured to be dating, were spotted at Mumbai airport, heading for a vacation last week. They arrived separately. Aditya wore a dark blue shirt and grey pants with sunglasses and a backpack, while Ananya opted for a white tank top, loose pants, and carried a handbag, along with chic sunglasses.

Now, another video of the duo has gone viral. In the clip, they can be seen making their way to the Goa airport after a vacation. Both twinned in white, chic casuals as they headed to the departure gate. They hid their identities behind face masks, to avoid running into fans.

Looks like the lovebirds are going strong and their status isn’t “rumoured" anymore. The couple, was also recently spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures and videos went viral on the internet.

In the pictures, Ananya and Aditya could be seen lost in each other’s eyes as they were clicked spending quality time at a cafe in Portugal. In a video that surfaced of the duo, Aditya could be seen riding an electric scooter in Portugal while Ananya tried to balance on a scooty, attempting to catch up with him. They returned to Mumbai after spending almost two-week-long holiday together in Europe last month. Even though Ananya and Aditya landed in Mumbai together, the rumoured lovebirds avoided posing together for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport.

A picture of them both, allegedly from Goa, also went viral on the internet earlier this week. Ananya headed to her holiday with Aditya shortly after her film Dream Girl 2 released in cinemas. Headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna, the film stars Ananya as his lady love. The film has done good business at the box office so far.