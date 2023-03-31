Ananya Panday Adorably Requests Paps To Not Call Her ‘ACP’ At Dior Fashion Show

Dior, the prestigious high-end fashion brand, revealed their newest collection for Fall 2023 against the stunning setting of Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Many celebrities from Bollywood were among the attendees, including Ananya Panday. Photos and videos of the actress arriving at the event have been circulating on social media. Ananya looked lovely in her pink co-ord set. In a viral video, the Liger fame is seen striking stunning poses for the camera against a colourful backdrop of Dior. When some paps called her ‘ACP (Ananya Chunky Panday)’ during the photo-op, the actress adorably replied, “Aap please ACP mat bolna (please don’t call me ACP)." Towards the end, she thanked the photographers and enters the venue.

After seeing the video, fans have been lauding the actress for her style. One of the users wrote, “Her style is always fresh and unique." Another user wrote, “This colour is suiting her so much." One more user wrote, “Such a doll."

For the occasion, Ananya donned a chic magenta pink co-ord set which consisted of a top and a skirt with cut-out features. She accessorised her outfit with a 4-tier pearl choker and pearl earrings. The diva completed the look with the famous Lady Dior mini bag in a black sparkly design along with a pair of black and white shoes. She also opted for a sleek back hairdo, kohled eyes, blush pink highlighter, and glossy lips.

Apart from Ananya, several other celebrities such as Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Khushi Kapoor and the Ambanis were spotted at the event. Anushka was seen wearing a yellow dress and carrying the Lady Dior mini bag. Meanwhile, Virat looked great alongside her in a khaki suit, white shirt, and sneakers. Sonam appeared very chic in a pink dress, which she paired with a pink blazer.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl 2, alongside Paresh Rawal and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The romantic-comedy drama is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7 this year. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

