Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Dating? Mom Bhavana FINALLY Reveals It All

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the two have never officially confirmed the same either in public or on social media, their fans are convinced that the two stars are a couple. However, looks like all of us are wrong. In a recent interview, Ananya’s mother Bhavana opened up about her daughter’s relationship secret and revealed that the Liger actress is single.

“The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I’d rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative,” Bhavana told E-Times.

During the interaction, Bhavana also shared her mantra of preparing Ananya for the showbiz world. She revealed how she had asked Ananya to not be ‘too hard on herself’. Besides this, she also asked her daughter to be a ‘good person, kind and respectful’.

“I also told her that whether you are at your highest of highs or lowest of lows, keep your feet firmly on the ground. As for professional advice, I don’t think it is my place because I’ve not been an actor. So I could only give her advice in terms of being a good human being," she added.

Bhavana Pandey also mentioned how she feels bad and gets hurt when Ananya is trolled on social media because of several reasons. She explained that while a person should take constructive criticism seriously, the ‘unnecessary trolling’ should be considered ‘noise’. “We have so much to be grateful for, so to crib and complain about these kinds of things is actually unfair," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline.

