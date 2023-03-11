Ananya Panday and Ahaan Are Setting Sibling Goals As They Twin In White For Cousin Alanna's Party; Watch

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the nuptial knot on March 16 with her long-time beau Ivor McCary. Ahead of the wedding celebration, on Friday night the bride-to-be hosted a grand bridal shower at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Ananya and Ahaan Panday graced the party together and were seen twinning in white outfits. They even posed together for the shutterbugs.

Ananya was dressed in a stunning white gown with a small embroidered flower on the left side of her dress, while Ahaan Panday was seen in a white shirt and trousers. He paired his outfit with beige-colour shoes. He too had a flower brooch on the left side of his shirt. Ananya sealed her look with simple make-up, beige heels and accessorised her outfit with minimal jewellery and a sleek bun.

Paparazzo, Viral Bhayani uploaded a short video on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Ananya Panday with Aahan Panday for Alanaa Panday wedding bash. Ananya and Aahan look super good in all-white outfits.” Social media users couldn’t stop complimenting Ananya Panday. One of them called her, “white beauty".

Alanna Panday hosted an intimate celebration for her bridal shower and opted for a white theme. The bride-to-be’s mother Deanne Panday was also seen posing for the shutterbugs. Apart from Ananya and other family members, the party was attended by designer Nandita Mahtani. Post the party, the Panday family thanked and distributed sweets among the paps stationed outside their residence.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will soon be sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The makers have already released two teasers from the film and fans can’t wait to watch the actors together for the first time on-screen. The movie is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated for a release on July 7, 2023. The Student of the Year 2 actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and an untitled project of Vikramaditya Motwane that she recently wrapped up in her pipeline.

