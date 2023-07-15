Ananya Panday's Bodyguard Pushes Fan, Stops Him From Taking a Selfie; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Ananya Panday was spotted in Mumbai on Friday evening when her fans gathered around to take pictures with their favourite actress. However, a video has now surfaced online which has left everyone shocked. In the viral clip, Ananya’s bodyguard can be seen angrily pushing a fan who tried to take a selfie with the actress. The security personnel got intense, pushes the fan and said, “hatt jaa yahan se (get aside)".

However, Ananya noticed this and asked the fan to take a picture. “Aap le lo picture (you can take the picture)," she said as she obliged the fan with a selfie. Watch the viral clip here:

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media and is getting mixed responses from the netizens. While some thing Ananyas bodyguard was ‘too rude’, others argue he was merely doing his job. “Salute to security guard👍 he protected her with evil guy who is going to touch from back," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Such a bad behaviour by guard.. celeb bante ho toh itna natural h koi b pik chahega."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has also been making headlines for her alleged relationship with Aditya Riy Kapur. The two were recently in Spain when a romantic photo of the rumoured couple also went viral on social media. Rumours of Ananya and Aditya dating began last year after the former appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped the hint that she and Aditya are together. Later, the two actors attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together. Not just this, they also walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week.

On the work front, Ananya will soon be in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline. Besides this, she has also been shooting for her OTT series titled Call Me Bae.