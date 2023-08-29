Ananya Panday Breaks Silence On Liger’s Failure: ‘Don’t Believe In Sulking’

Ananya Panday is earning widespread accolades for her performance in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has been making a strong impact at the box office and has garnered praise for its well-crafted comedy. However, her previous film, Liger, co-starring Vijay Devarakonda, faced a different fate with a lukewarm audience response. In her latest interview, the actress opened up about the failure of the project and how it impacted her.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Ananya Panday discussed the setback of Liger. She shared, “I think one should take everything in their stride. There’s always something to learn from every experience. It actually makes you understand what went wrong and how one can be better. I don’t believe in keeping on sulking over things. Rather, I move on.”

Liger was a 2022 sports action film directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced under Dharma Productions label. In the film, Vijay Devarakonda plays an MMA fighter. Ananya Panday was cast alongside Vijay Deverakonda as Tanya. The film earned about Rs. 48.58 crore in India.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also talked about her experience working with the Dream Girl 2 team. On being asked if she was in doubt about her role as she was sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurana, who also played the role of Pooja, Ananya stated, “It took me some time to adjust to the fact that there’s a man who looks like a girl next to me in the frame. When Ayushmann used to be in the outfit, I felt almost as if I was interacting with a girl."

While talking about the challenges she faced during the shoot, the actress said that she had to work on getting her look and dialect right in the film. Ananya plays a girl from Mathura, Pari. “I lived in my Bandra house so far, so I had to see how a girl from Mathura would be. I feel it’s the greatest power of being an actor that you can learn from anyone around you," added Ananya. The actress also said that her character’s perspective is similar to that of the audience, which is not aware of anything and is “reacting throughout."

Ananya Panday mentioned that her experience working in a “situational comedy" like Dream Girl 2 will help her in her next project, Call Me Bae, where she will be seen doing a lot of “slapstick comedy." She said, “I learned a lot from the people on this set and imbibed that in my show."

Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles.