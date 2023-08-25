Ananya Panday Calls Herself Zeenat Aman's 'Stalker', Says 'If She Shares Throwback Pictures, I Make Sure...'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her Instagram debut a few months back and ever since then, fans eagerly look forward to her musings on different topics. While the evergreen actress has many admirers, Ananya Panday is the biggest of them all, as she recently revealed that she stalks Zeenat Aman’s social media the most.

In an interview with Bollywoodwallah, Ananya Panday shared, “I have all the qualities of a stalker. I need to know everything about everyone. This quality of my personality helps me in acting as well. I went to Mathura for the Dream Girl 2 shoot and I paid a lot of attention to the people around and their style of speaking. I used it all in my character. Zeenat Aman is the person I stalk the most. I find all her posts and writing very interesting. If she shares throwback pictures from the set of a film, I make sure to watch that film."

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 has released today. Well, on Thursday night many celebrities were seen at the screening. What grabbed everyone’s attention was Aditya Roy Kapur making entry. The video went viral on social media. Both Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating. Well, ahead of the screening Ananya was seen posing for the camera when suddenly shutterbugs asked her to pose with Aditya, she couldn’t stop blushing.

The video is circulating on social media. In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Ananya Panday is seen posing for pictures solo. The paparazzi then asked her to pose for one picture with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress smiled and blushed. Ananya opted for a denim-on-denim look. She wore a chic denim corset top, with baggy flared denim pants. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur rocked a denim shirt over a white tee and paired it with black jeans.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles.

News18 review reads Dream Girl 2 has chaos written all over it and that’s its biggest strength. Sometimes, all you need is a light entertainer to unwind and laugh till your stomach hurts, and Dream Girl 2 is exactly that. This Ayushmann starrer truly deserves a watch.