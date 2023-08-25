Ananya Panday Can’t Stop Blushing As Paps Ask Her To Pose With Aditya Roy Kapur; Watch

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 has released today. Well, on Thursday night many celebrities were seen at the screening. What grabbed everyone’s attention was Aditya Roy Kapur making entry. The video went viral on social media. Both Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating. Well, ahead of the screening Ananya was seen posing for the camera when suddenly shutterbugs asked her to pose with Aditya, she couldn’t stop blushing.

The video is circulating on social media. In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Ananya Panday is seen posing for pictures solo. The paparazzi then asked her to pose for one picture with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress smiled and blushed. Ananya opted for a denim-on-denim look. She wore a chic denim corset top, with baggy flared denim pants. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur rocked a denim shirt over a white tee and paired it with black jeans.

Earlier, Suhana Khan gave a thumbs-up to the film. Her video of reacting to her BFF’s film has gone viral on social media. In the video, Suhana is seen coming out of the PVR when Shutterbugs asks her about the film. Smiling Suhana immediately replied saying ‘Bahot ache’. Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda Naveli were also spotted at the screening of the film.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles.

News18 review reads Dream Girl 2 has chaos written all over it and that’s its biggest strength. Sometimes, all you need is a light entertainer to unwind and laugh till your stomach hurts, and Dream Girl 2 is exactly that. This Ayushmann starrer truly deserves a watch.