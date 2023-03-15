Ananya Panday was spotted smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in a now-deleted picture. The actress, who was attending the bash with her family on Tuesday, was seen holding a cigarette in a picture shared by one of her fellow wedding attendees. While the picture was pulled down, a Reddit user had already taken a screenshot and shared it on the platform, sparking a discussion.

“Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker," the Reddit user wrote while sharing the picture. In the post, Ananya was standing at one corner and smoking while the wedding guests gathered to celebrate. The picture led to a massive discussion, with many expressing their shock and concern over Ananya smoking. A few also trolled her.

“Meri ananya aisi nhi ho sakti,” a user wrote. “Dimag toh nahi hota yinlogo ke paas. Sirf cool dikhna hai,” added another. “Crap, I didn’t know this. She is that beautiful and has such cute lips, can’t believe she is a smoker. Dang,” a comment read. “I am actually surprised. This is a reminder that not everything is what it seems," a user confessed.

“It’s surprising because Ananya seems very health conscious. My guess is that maybe she does it to decrease her appetite. Perhaps as a way to keep her weight down? Or maybe she just picked it up during her party days pre-debut, but TBH I swear smoking cigarettes isn’t really a thing anymore with Gen Z,” another added.

“I hate people who smoke, it’s not a gender thing. I am talking about the health of the person and the people around them. Passive smokers also have the risk of many diseases. I have less respect for them. These stars (have) money and power to get treatment for the disease, but most of the common folks don’t have such things,” another user said. However, many also defended her by suggesting not to shame her for smoking just because she is a woman.

Ananya was spotted making her way to the mehendi ceremony on Tuesday evening, joining Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. Others present at the ceremony were Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey. The ceremony was hosted at Sohail Khan’s home, with Helen and Salma Khan attending it.

Read all the Latest Movies News here