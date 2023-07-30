Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Barbie In Shades Of Pink And Purple At The Airport

Be it glamorous red carpet looks, or casual candid appearances, Ananya Panday always manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Having said that, the actress was recently spotted at the airport channelling her inner Barbie with shades of pink and purple. Ananya looked all things pretty and cute in a purple crop top which she teamed with pink trousers. A video of the same has gone viral.

Popular paparazzo shared the video and wrote, “Dream girl ananya" yes we can say that. Extremely excited, to see her avatar in Dream girl”. Several fans commented on the video gushing about her. One of them wrote, ‘She is beautiful and cute.’ Another comment read, ‘Natural beauty’.

Have a look at the video:

Ananya Panday recently made headlines for her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier this month, a romantic photo went viral from their holiday in Portugal. Several other photos of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Ananya and Aditya were seen lost in each other’s eyes as they got clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline. Besides this, she has also been shooting for her OTT series titled Call Me Bae.